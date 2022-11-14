Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle Jockey Club making room to grow Hunter day crowd

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
November 14 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The crowd enjoying The Hunter race day on Saturday at Newcastle Racecourse. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Newcastle Jockey Club hope a change to create another grassed precinct close to the main facilities will help grow The Hunter race day after a pleasing post-COVID return on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.