Kathleen Folbigg DNA variant 'exceptionally rare', cardiologist tells inquiry into convictions

By Jack Gramenz and Margaret Scheikowski
November 14 2022
Kathleen Folbigg was jailed for at least 25 years for killing her four babies .

A cardiologist has told the second inquiry into Kathleen Folbigg's convictions for killing four of her children a genetic variant identified in herself and her two daughters is exceptionally rare.

