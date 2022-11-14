Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Northern NSW Football under-14 girls team win SingaCup in Singapore

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
November 15 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Northern NSW players celebrate their win in the Singapore tournament. Picture Supplied

The Northern NSW Football under-14 girls team produced a strong performance to win the SingaCup in Singapore on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.