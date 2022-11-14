The Northern NSW Football under-14 girls team produced a strong performance to win the SingaCup in Singapore on Saturday.
After sustaining their only loss of the international youth tournament to Makati FC (Philippines) during the group stage, the NNSW side turned the tables on their opponents with a 1-0 victory in the Cup decider.
NNSW under-14 girls coach Alex Nolan described it as a courageous win.
"Finals football is all about determination and bravery, and after losing 2-1 to Makati FC the day before, the team were pumped to be versing them again in the final," Nolan said.
"The girls adapted to the oppositions' playing style and dominated from start to finish."
NNSW players Ceanna Frost (Maitland FC) and Alexis Collins (Newcastle Jets) respectively earned the Golden Boot and MVP accolades for their age group.
MORE IN SPORT:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.