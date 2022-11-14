Newcastle Herald
Exclusive

Dr Ken Thornton is trawling through Eraring Power Station's archives in the lead up to its 2025 closure

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated November 15 2022 - 9:27am, first published 5:00am
Dr Ken Thornton with one of the many archival photos of Eraring Power Station. Picture by Jonathan Carroll.

Ken Thornton is a self-confessed power station tragic. For half a century he has done everything from operating them to writing their histories.

