Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

New England Highway crash: truck and motorcycle crash at Hexham closes one of three northbound lanes

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated November 14 2022 - 3:18pm, first published 3:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency services are at the scene of a truck and motorcycle crash on the New England Highway.

EMERGENCY services have rushed to the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle and truck on the New England Highway at Hexham.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.