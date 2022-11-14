EMERGENCY services have rushed to the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle and truck on the New England Highway at Hexham.
Live Traffic NSW shows the crash occurred about 2pm today.
One of three north-bound lanes is closed and motorists are advised to exercise caution.
There is heavy west-bound traffic from Heatherbrae towards the intersection of the Pacific Highway and New England Highway intersection.
North-bound traffic is heavy at Hexham.
Check www.livetraffic.com for the most up to date traffic information.
More to come.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
