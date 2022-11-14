Newcastle Herald
Swansea house fire: emergency services rush to Parbury Road, battling tough weather conditions as they attempt to extinguish the blaze

Madeline Link
Madeline Link
November 14 2022 - 4:05pm
Emergency services have rushed to the scene of a house fire at Swansea.

FIREFIGHTERS are battling tough weather conditions as they work to extinguish a house fire that broke out this afternoon at Swansea.

