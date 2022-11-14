FIREFIGHTERS are battling tough weather conditions as they work to extinguish a house fire that broke out this afternoon at Swansea.
A neighbouring home on Parbury Road is under threat as strong winds continue to drive the fire and work against crews.
Emergency services were called to reports of a house fire just after 3pm on Monday afternoon, where police officers, NSW Rural Fire Service crews and NSW Ambulance paramedics remain at the scene.
It's not known at this stage what caused the fire to break out and reportedly no one has been injured, despite the home being well alight when firefighters arrived.
More to come.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
