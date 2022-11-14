ADAM Elliott already feels at home with the Knights but as the NRL club's new recruit continues his recovery from injury he aims to be "front and centre" of Newcastle's forward pack next season.
Monday marked Elliott's first official day at the Knights, however, rehabilitation on his pelvis has been ongoing the last two months and he also found himself alongside now-fiance Millie Boyle "every step of the way" during Newcastle's recent NRLW premiership.
Moving into a house at Merewether together and commencing a contract that takes him through until the end of 2025, Elliott's life off the field seems somewhat settled.
On the field and the 28-year-old has begun turning his attention towards a return to unrestricted training as soon as possible with team spots also on the line.
And while red and blue are the colours of choice for the Elliott-Boyle combination, it could have been much different.
"A lot of the boys and my mates joke about it, that I was just following her up here," the former Raiders and Bulldogs player said at Knights headquarters on Monday.
"But me and Mill did speak, obviously the Raiders entered a team for NRLW next year and if need be it could have been a possibility. But we were both really set on coming to Newcastle and we got to see the welcome she got when she came here.
"I've played here plenty of times and I want to be running out in front of those fans at this stadium and experiencing what they get here each week.
"It's pretty cool when you go to McDonald Jones and there's 20-odd thousand there, so I'm really looking forward to that.
"Secondly, just coming here and joining a really good forward pack. I think the forward pack here is underrated and there's a lot of talent. I want to be there front and centre with the Saifiti boys and Tyson Frizell and those lads ripping in each week. I can't wait for that."
Elliott had his most recent campaign cut short, sidelined during Canberra's upset semi win over Melbourne in round one of the NRL finals and missing a loss to Parramatta the next week.
While "quite disappointing" initially, Elliott says it has mainly been "reset and recovery" ever since because there was "a fair bit of damage down there".
"I usually can't sit still for a day, either gym or going for a run or something. But this was different and I had to be really patient," he said.
"The medical staff here [at the Knights] have been great ... from the first day I arrived last week. We've seen some really good progression with the injury and I'm sure I'll be able to start training hard again soon."
The Knights kick-off a training camp on Tuesday.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
