Newcastle apprentice Shayleigh Ingelse on the rise with easy win at Scone

Newcastle apprentice Shayleigh Ingelse made it two from two to extend her lead in the NSW Rising Stars Series with a dominant victory aboard Jay Hopkins-trained long-shot Prefer To Be Ready at Scone on Monday.
Ingelse, a Tasmanian who has been with the Kris Lees stable for the past 18 months, won on Franklin Corners in the series opener at Grafton then didn't ride in the Port Macquarie heat last Thursday.
She travelled to Scone on Monday for the one ride and Hopkins' four-year-old made it worth the trip in the 1300m benchmark 58 handicap for fillies and mares.
Starting a $25.80 TAB chance, Prefer To Be Ready was three wide without cover after jumping from gate eight, but it made no difference. She relished the heavy conditions to take the lead inside the 300m mark before sprinting to a three-length win. It was her second in 10 starts. Her maiden win at Wyong was also on heavy going.
Ingelse said she was relieved the meeting went ahead after overnight rain put it in doubt.
"That was good, I love that horse," Ingelse told Sky Racing. "I have a lot to do with her trackwork and the rain last night really brought her into it.
"We wanted to ride her cold but obviously with the blinkers on, it switched her on a bit and it took away the opportunity to really be cold on her, but she's just tough.
"Those little mishaps, sitting three wide and that, they don't phase her."
Hopkins, who trains at Newcastle, was not surprised by the performance.
"The blinkers on, a bit of work at home, I have to say thanks to Rod Ollerton, he's been riding her and helping her out, so it's been good," he said.
"I was pretty confident. She ran fourth to Democracy Manifest in town and, to be fair, her form is a much better than those, so I was very happy."
Apprentice Anna Roper rode a double on the day aboard Port Of Jeddah and Hardy for Scone trainers Grant Finnigan and Luke Pepper respectively.
Lees had two wins also, with Akauwheo and Willinga Karisma.
MORE IN SPORT:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.