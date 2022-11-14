Newcastle Herald
Newcastle apprentice Shayleigh Ingelse on the rise with easy win at Scone

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
November 14 2022 - 7:00pm
Newcastle apprentice Shayleigh Ingelse. Picture Muswellbrook Race Club

Newcastle apprentice Shayleigh Ingelse made it two from two to extend her lead in the NSW Rising Stars Series with a dominant victory aboard Jay Hopkins-trained long-shot Prefer To Be Ready at Scone on Monday.

