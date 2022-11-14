Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Cricket

Sydney Thunder spinner Sam Bates says 100 WBBL games 'not in my wildest dreams' growing up in Newcastle

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
November 14 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle's Sam Bates will play her 100th WBBL game for the Sydney Thunder in Canberra on Tuesday. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

SAM Bates remembers backyard battles with her brother, first joining district club Wallsend and later travelling down the M1 Freeway to Sydney for an all-female competition each Sunday in summer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.