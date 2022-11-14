Cessnock bolsters squad ahead of 2023 campaign

FRESH from two years at the Knights, former NRL player Brayden Musgrove highlights several new recruits at Newcastle Rugby League club the Cessnock Goannas.
Musgrove rejoins his junior club, having claimed a Newcastle RL premiership in 2020, while Luke Huth will also be in Cessnock colours next season following time in the Knights system.
Goannas captain-coach Harry Siejka expects left centre Musgrove, who made seven NRL appearances during 2021, to be "one of the best players in the competition next season" and considers hooker Huth "unlucky not to still be full-time at the Knights".
Siejka also revealed the 2023 arrival of Chris Slater-Raptis, Matt Filipo and Lucas Thompson.
Musgrove is set to be part of a backline that still includes Honeti Tuha, fullback Harry O'Brien and halves pairing Siejka and Sam Clune.
Huth is poised to fill the void left by the likely retirement of Pita Godinet.
Former NRL prop Sam Mataora isn't returning while Jayden Young appears bound for Queensland Cup and Newcastle RL rookie of the year Tyrone Nean recently joined Canterbury.
Wyatt Shaw and AJ Murray have both re-signed at the Goannas.
"We feel quite content with how the squad is taking shape," Siejka said.
Cessnock, one win away from reaching the Newcastle RL grand final in September, are scheduled to start pre-season training next month.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.