Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Cessnock Goannas bolster squad ahead of Newcastle Rugby League campaign in 2023

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
November 15 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cessnock bolsters squad ahead of 2023 campaign

FRESH from two years at the Knights, former NRL player Brayden Musgrove highlights several new recruits at Newcastle Rugby League club the Cessnock Goannas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.