Why paying Medibank hackers' ransom may have been the right move

WITH all the world leaders (as stated on the evening news) jetting in to attend summits like that in Egypt, it got me thinking that during the pandemic entry into quite a number of countries were restricted which had a real impact on the air industry. The result was a massive number of planes being grounded in various locations around the world and many job losses. At that time coal fired power plants were still creating electricity, steel plants were still operating, cows were still farting, etc however, during the period of the pandemic the atmosphere was reportedly the cleanest it had been for many many years.

