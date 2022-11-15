Why paying Medicare hackers' ransom may have been the right move

The Australian government and Medibank have taken the same approach to the Medibank data breach as is the protocol for the kidnapping of a loved one. That is, ransoms are not paid in order that kidnapping is not seen as a profit-making enterprise.
However, the difference between a kidnap and the Medibank data breach is that kidnapping is usually non-preventable in that the victims are totally unaware of being the target of the crime.
In the case of the Medibank data breach, the cause hasn't been explicitly stated, but I believe one could almost assume with a high level of certainty that the breach was probably caused by a manager with a low level level of IT aptitude having high level access to the database who happened to open an infected piece of software via an email.
If this is the case, then the hack isn't a crime where the victim had prior knowledge but more a case of corporate negligence. Corporate negligence is not a justification for Medibank clients to have their intimate personal information plastered on the internet. I believe Medibank should have paid the ransom and then tightened security.
YOUR story ("Buyers get ready for stamp duty change", Newcastle Herald 12/11), was incorrectly titled as the Productivity Commission reported that the main beneficiaries of the massive subsidies to home buyers recently were the vendors and developers of homes. All home buyers got were massively increased mortgages that are now being screwed by their banks
I believe if NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet had any real interest in providing affordable housing he would have come up with plan to use the stamp duty to build greatly increased numbers of social and affordable homes as recommended by the commision, The $16 billion plus that the Morrison and Perrottet governments spent of housing subsidies has resulted in an increased number of bankruptcies among builders as the building industry was already at near peak production and the sector of that market in need of stimulus was social housing that both governments ignored in favour of the big donors, developers, who continue to manipulate the market and make record profits.
Just as the market was regaining some evidence of reasonableness, our Premier has used this to further stimulate the market as he has told buyers they have another $60,000 to bid up the price and increase their mortgages as he uses these buyers as a stepping stone to introduce a land tax on all property.
WITH all the world leaders (as stated on the evening news) jetting in to attend summits like that in Egypt, it got me thinking that during the pandemic entry into quite a number of countries were restricted which had a real impact on the air industry. The result was a massive number of planes being grounded in various locations around the world and many job losses. At that time coal fired power plants were still creating electricity, steel plants were still operating, cows were still farting, etc however, during the period of the pandemic the atmosphere was reportedly the cleanest it had been for many many years.
So, whilst these leaders respond and try and react to those that consider the world is committing self-destruction through coal-fired energy how do they propose to meet as one at one location in the future, perhaps by electric planes or some form of balloon travel? Anyway, just a thought.
NATIONAL Party members must be the last ones standing when it comes to climate change, with Senator Matt Canavan recently claiming that we have the most insane, self-destructive energy policies in the world and warning that "radical Green policies will bring blackouts to Australia''. Unfortunately I believe there is a bit of truth in his claims.
It's very likely we will have blackouts, not because we implemented green energy policies, but because like the rest of the world we did it too late. We now face a surge in extreme weather events which as in the past will knock down our overhead power lines leaving communities without power for weeks at a time. Extreme temperatures will stress transmission systems as well as increasing power demand especially because of our growth in housing that becomes an urban heat sink up to 10 degrees hotter than vegetated areas.
I fear that will mean that droughts will deprive thermal power plants of cooling; floods will put coal mines out of action and bushfires started by falling power lines may spread to take out electrical substations. And, of course, when the lights do go out there will be a chorus of I-told-you-so coming from the Nats.
LOUIS Shawcross, (Letters, 11/11), was probably correct. The secret intelligence agencies analyse public good under the lens of preparedness for war. So, let's give them something to chew over.
Jesus said "Love your enemies". Dale Carnegie wrote How to win friends and influence people. Stephen R Covey pointed out the five sections to a win/win agreement in his celebrated book The 7 Habits of highly effective people.
In 2002 I phoned ASIO. "I'd like a win/win agreement," said I. "Wouldn't we all?" said the switchboard operator. "Between ASIO and Al Qaeda," said I. The phone went dead in my hand. Apparently one has to be insane to consider all solutions.
The Second World War happened because the first did not come to a highly effective end. For generations, people have died to end wars. Let us live to maintain the peace that they bought us, and so prevent wars. Lest we forget.
I BELIEVE the impending sale of the 52-hectare Intertrade site at the Port of Newcastle is another way the Coalition government is white-anting a container terminal. The best use of this land is for container terminal purposes. The sale was not debated by Parliament when the Greg Piper liability extinguishment bill passed through both houses last week. The sale of this land is a real test of Labor's container terminal policy. By announcing a policy to oppose the land sale, Labor is able to make the decision one for the community at the election in March.
Mark Banasiak of the Shooters, Farmers and Fishers Party (SFF) rightly wants a road and rail strategy for the terminal ("MP calls for port road, rail strategy", Herald 14/11). Parliament is sitting for another two weeks. Mr Banasiak can introduce a bill banning the sale of the Intertrade site as part of a container transportation strategy. This will allow Labor, SFF and Mr Piper the opportunity to reveal their support for a terminal in practical terms.
WHATEVER we think about the Arab oil states, at least they invest their oil megaprofits back into sport. They make the coal companies in NSW look like stingy bastards.
SO American democracy is greater than Donald Trump. The midterm elections have shown that republicans are finally waking up to what Trump actually stands for: himself. For him it is not what you can do for your country, It is what you can do for me. This man is very dangerous. Will he ever be brought to justice for his crimes against the American people?
CONGRATULATIONS, Matildas, on your 4-0 win against Sweden. Well deserved, but yet another disappointing performance by the Jets playing against ten men and relying on the opposition to score the Jets only goal. Poor show, in my opinion.
CENTRAL Coast; the referee strikes again in favour of the big city team. A pattern, you say? Of course not.
IT was hard enough watching the Jets lose to Melbourne City on Saturday, but seriously whoever came up with the City away kit of maroon shirt and shorts, with yellow socks, should be fined for offensive behaviour!/ And to top it off the keeper wore a fetching peach outfit. I'm no fashionista, but it gets my vote for ugliest, most discordant kit that I have seen this decade.
ANY business that doesn't take cash, especially a small business, has no idea of why you're in business in the first place. It's to screw the tax man, you imbeciles.
FOLLOWING on from Kindness Day on Sunday, here is an old one: "Life is mostly froth and bubble, two things stand like stone; kindness in another's trouble, courage in our own".
SERIOUSLY, climate change denialism is getting closer to comedy. Steven Busch claims CO2 is heavier than air so it must eventually sink to the ground, and therefore cannot be affecting global warming (Letters, 13/11). Yet a one-minute search reveals that while the greenhouse gas is indeed heavier than air, thermal currents keep it circulating. If Mr Busch was right, the atmosphere would stratify into gas layers according to molecular weight. More concerningly, we would all be dead because the oxygen would be nowhere near the ground.
MONOPOLY is a terrible thing until you have it, Rupert Murdoch reportedly told The New Yorker in 1979. He renounced his Australian citizenship and became a United States citizen for his US media interests. Support your ABC, and pay no heed to the smear, bile, and attacks on our national broadcaster in Parliament in the coming weeks. I believe these aliens are in the pockets of big business.
