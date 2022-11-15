Newcastle Herald
Have Your Say

Letters, November 16 2022: Why paying Medicare hackers' ransom may have been the right move

By Letters to the Editor
November 16 2022 - 4:30am
Why paying Medicare hackers' ransom may have been the right move

The Australian government and Medibank have taken the same approach to the Medibank data breach as is the protocol for the kidnapping of a loved one. That is, ransoms are not paid in order that kidnapping is not seen as a profit-making enterprise.

