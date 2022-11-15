Newcastle Herald
Alleged killer admits dumping body, denies murdering Danielle Easey, pinning blame on ex-partner

By Sam Rigney
November 15 2022 - 2:00pm
Danielle Easey's body was located wrapped in a number of layers in Cockle Creek in 2019. Justin Dilosa and Carol McHenry are on trial charged with her murder and Mr Dilosa is giving evidence, pinning the blame on his co-accused.

JUSTIN Dilosa has denied murdering Danielle Easey, the 29-year-old mother who was stabbed and hit with a hammer before her body was dumped in Cockle Creek, and says he was only involved in covering up the killing and disposing of Ms Easey's body.

