Alleged killer admits dumping body, denies murdering Danielle Easey, pinning blame on ex-partner

JUSTIN Dilosa has denied murdering Danielle Easey, the 29-year-old mother who was stabbed and hit with a hammer before her body was dumped in Cockle Creek, and says he was only involved in covering up the killing and disposing of Ms Easey's body.
Mr Dilosa gave evidence for a third day in the NSW Supreme Court on Tuesday, claiming he heard his co-accused and ex-partner, Carol McHenry, confess to killing Ms Easey.
He said after finding Ms Easey's lifeless body in a bedroom in Reeves Street, Narara in August, 2019, he walked into the kitchen where Ms McHenry and an associate, Jeremy Princehorn, were speaking and asked "what is going on?"
"Carol told me: 'I told [Princehorn] I killed her, I stabbed her," Mr Dilosa said. "I then said: 'no you didn't, I did'." Mr Dilosa and Ms McHenry have both pleaded not guilty to murdering Ms Easey and are pointing the finger at each other.
Dilosa told the jury on Monday that he had fallen asleep in his van in a street near Ms McHenry's home on the night Ms Easey was killed. He said he knocked on the door later that night and Ms McHenry told him: "we've got to go".
I told him I killed her. I stabbed her.- Justin Dilosa claimed co-accused Carol McHenry confessed to killing Danielle Easey.
He claims Ms McHenry became upset on the drive back to Newcastle and asked him to pull over before she told him: "I don't know what I've done. She had to go. I'll never see the kids again".
Mr Dilosa claimed Ms McHenry then showed him a bag that he said contained a hammer, a knife and a bloody piece of material.
He picked up his evidence on Tuesday at the point where he says he discovered Ms Easey's body in the bedroom, saying he then got to work putting the body in a "chem suit", wrapping it in black plastic and putting it into an empty cupboard.
He said they left the home, but he and Ms McHenry returned in the next few days and he loaded the cupboard, with Ms Easey's body inside, into the back of his van.
He parked the van at his property at Cardiff for a number of days before heading out at night in the van to find somewhere to dispose of Ms Easey's body.
He said he was driving through Killingworth when he pulled over near Cockle Creek and dumped Ms Easey's body. Mr Dilosa denied murdering Ms Easey and Public Defender Angus Webb asked why he had done anything with her body.
"I've got a long history with Carol," Mr Dilosa said. "Carol had pleaded to me that she would never see the kids again. I loved those kids. At that time I didn't want them to lose their mother. And I said to Carol that I would help."
Mr Dilosa said he later told Ms McHenry she needed to "take the blame for what she did" and claims she told him "I'll make sure you do 20 years for this".
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
