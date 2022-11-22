Where were you raised, and what influenced your career?
I was born in Kenya, and lived in Africa for the first five years of my life, before we moved to England. After I graduated I worked summer camps in the US and I learnt that there was a wider world out there that I wanted to explore. Studying hotel management and marketing was a major enabler - a "this could open the world for you" kind of career path.
Why did you study hospitality and hotel management?
I had worked in a hotel as a porter and concierge and it gave me a glimpse into an interesting life that wasn't a bank or an office. I liked the energy of a hotel - the cut and thrust of the restaurant and the kitchen, and the service orientation of the front desk. It was either hotels, or a sociology and psychology honours degree.
How did you fall into marketing?
In my early 20s, I was managing food and beverage for hotels and I got a chance to be part of the opening team for a new five star hotel in Brighton. I was in charge of the rooms division, but I was constantly getting asked why the sales in the hotel weren't as good as they should be and I started looking into it. I was then offered a role leading sales and marketing for the hotel, and this led to broader sales and marketing roles in Hong Kong, across Asia, and then, Australia.
You became chief marketing officer at Tourism Australia straight after the controversial ad with Laura Worthington (nee Bingle) ...
Kevin Rudd, then prime minister, had called the campaign a "rolled gold disaster". TA was looking at what they could do to change this, how could they reform the way they went to market. I was asked to be part of that team.
Your TA campaigns included bringing Oprah to Sydney, "the best jobs in the world', and Restaurant Australia. What do you believe your legacy is?
The two things that I'm most proud of are that "There's Nothing Like Australia" is still the brand, and the Restaurant Australia campaign.
Restaurant Australia was the first time that TA had focussed on an industry sector. The campaign was driven by research which showed that people overseas ranked Australia 13th or 14th in the world for our food and wine, whereas people who had visited Australia ranked us 2nd or 3rd. We decided to bring the food and wine industries together and promote food and wine. We invited the world to dinner and did a coordinated campaign which became Restaurant Australia, showing Australia through food and wine.
You have been CEO of Red Balloon, Outdoria (now TripTech), and last year you became CEO of Reflections Holidays Parks, based in Carrington. What attracted you to the role?
The last two roles that I had as CEO were digital and tech roles. I was keen to get back into having physical products and I've always loved the outdoors. I also liked the idea of getting back into a sector that was going through massive change as a product and how it was perceived.
Reflections just became the first holiday park group in Australia to be certified as a social enterprise. What does that mean?
We got behind the concept of a quadruple bottom line (considering social, cultural, environmental and economic factors) and a goal to become a B Corp certified business, which prioritises our social impact. A social enterprise business illustrates our commitment to doing good in the environments and communities in which we work and is a galvanizing principle inside our business.
What impact has COVID-19 had on your sector?
It was significant: it closed all of our parks and operations for a period of time. The flipside was, when everyone was able to travel, the notion of an outdoor holiday to reconnect with family, friends and nature became compelling and there was a rush to the sector. We're still seeing that.
What are the biggest challenges facing your sector?
The availability of staff, particularly in regional and rural NSW, and climate impacts in changing weather patterns, rains, flood, drought and fires.
In fact, extreme weather is causing havoc. How does that affect Reflections?
Significantly. Holidays are such a vital component of people's lives and this time is precious, so extreme weather (impacted by climate change) leads to more cancellations, or a tendency to make last minute bookings. We also see the impact on the nature reserves that we care for, with more coastal and tidal inundation and erosion, dams either flooding or in drought, and impacts on vegetation.
What's your favourite Reflections destination?
It's a little known park called Red Rock, 30 minutes' drive north of Coffs Harbour. It is beautifully situated on an estuary, yet only a couple of minutes' walk from the open ocean. It feels like an untouched area and community, and it is beautifully maintained. It has a very in-nature, perfectly formed park. It's a park that nature would have built.
Where did you go on your last holiday?
To Reflections Holiday Park Seal Rocks with my family, to go fishing, surfing and just relax.
