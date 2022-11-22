In my early 20s, I was managing food and beverage for hotels and I got a chance to be part of the opening team for a new five star hotel in Brighton. I was in charge of the rooms division, but I was constantly getting asked why the sales in the hotel weren't as good as they should be and I started looking into it. I was then offered a role leading sales and marketing for the hotel, and this led to broader sales and marketing roles in Hong Kong, across Asia, and then, Australia.