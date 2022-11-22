Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Business

Reflections Holiday Parks CEO Nick Baker says the organisation's social enterprise certification is crucial

Penelope Green
By Penelope Green
November 22 2022 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Baker says the Hunter is very lucky as a tourism destination, boasting coastal and inland opportunities and one of the most recognised food/wine areas. Picture supplied.

Where were you raised, and what influenced your career?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Penelope Green

Penelope Green

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Business, news and feature reporter.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.