Kathleen Folbigg inquiry: Professor Michael Toft Overgaard and Professor Mette Nyegaard on calmodulin

By Jack Gramenz
Updated November 15 2022 - 1:08pm, first published 1:05pm
Kathleen Folbigg and her two girls were found to have a genetic variant that can affect the heart. (Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS)

Genetic variants identified in Katherine Folbigg and her two daughters were not discovered until nine years after she was convicted of killing her four children.

