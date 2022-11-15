Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Health

NDIS Week of Action begins in Newcastle as Hunter disability support workers and people with disabilities campaign for reform

Anita Beaumont
By Anita Beaumont
November 15 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Disability support workers, providers, clients and their families were at Foreshore Park campaigning to improve the NDIS. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

"THE best" NDIS has a stable, trained workforce that understands their role is to support - not control - people with disabilities, Hunter advocates say.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anita Beaumont

Anita Beaumont

Journalist

Anita Beaumont is a health and general news reporter at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.