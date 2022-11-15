Newcastle Herald
Fair Work Commission questions tug company Svitzer's planned worker 'lockout' but union says Newcastle 24-hour port strike set to go ahead from midnight

Ian Kirkwood
Ian Kirkwood
Updated November 15 2022 - 7:39pm, first published 7:00pm
Maritime Union of Australia Newcastle branch secretary Glen Williams yesterday, with Svitzer tugs escorting the coal ship Cape Rainbow out of the port and on its way to Japan. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

AUSTRALIA'S biggest tug operator Svitzer and three waterfront unions were called into the Fair Work Commission yesterday in an effort to avoid the company's planned indefinite shutdown of its 17 Australian ports from Friday.

