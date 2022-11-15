NEWCASTLE trainer Sam Kavanagh reckons Wrathful will be a "proper horse" next preparation after the promising gelding stormed to a commanding win at Newcastle on Tuesday.
The four-year-old, which was making the jump from winning a maiden, made a one-act affair of the class one handicap (1500m), winning by 2.37 lengths from Oakfield Gum.
"I was really worried before the race," Kavanagh told Racing Thoroughbred.
"He is still green and I was worried about the 1500m. I said to [jockey] Ash Morgan, I'm worried they will try and keep him three deep. I told Ash to go early if he needed to because he needs to get into rhythm.
"The big track at Newcastle suits him. He has worked plenty on the course proper."
Kavanagh will now send Wrathful to the paddock for a spell and is excited about what the Ulysses gelding will produce.
"The further he goes the better he gets," Kavanagh said. "He is going to be a proper horse when he gets to 2000m. I will put him away now and I think we will have a very good horse next prep."
Morgan, who was on board when Wrathful won a maiden over 1400m at Newcastle on October 29, agreed.
"The fact he put three good runs together and two wins is a really good effort," Morgan told Racing Thoroughbred.
"I think he will get up to 10 furlongs. Put him away now and let him strengthen. He is a very exciting horse."
Sydney-based Newcastle jockey Blake Springs continued his good run with trainer Matthew Smith on Supra Marnium in the maiden handicap (1600m).
