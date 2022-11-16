ONCE again lives are impacted by governments not committing to reducing dam levels around NSW. The supposed wall raising of the Warragamba dam hasn't started yet and even if it has, it won't be completed in time for next year's flood concerns. Then they will blame construction problems while homes go under again. The Eugowra dam affecting surrounding areas was also opened up as the floodgates were about to overfill. All this wasted water and devastation to communities could and should have been averted by pumping stored water to large buffer catchment areas inland via large pipelines. The government can construct massive pipelines for gas export if money can be made, but when it comes to saving lives and livelihoods it apparently doesn't rate high on the need to do list in this state.