Calls for spare date in calendar for Tom Locker Cup final

Captains from both sides have called on Newcastle District Cricket Association (NDCA) to consider a spare date for Tom Locker Cup finals in the future.
Wests and Stockton were declared joint premiers after the one-day title decider was eventually washed out at No.1 Sportsground on Sunday.
However, given the amount of time remaining in the 2022-23 season, players were left wondering what might have been if they were given another chance to replay the first-grade fixture.
"It's disappointing not to have a result and not to have a spare day seems like a missed trick," Stockton skipper Nick Foster said.
"It's done and dusted now this year, but hopefully it's something that can be addressed in future years."
In response to having a spare Tom Locker Cup final date somewhere in the NDCA calendar, Wests skipper James King says "absolutely".
"Should have played the Sunday before with last Sunday as spare weekend," he added.
Stockton's Logan Weston top scored with 94 in a 39-over total of 4-222. Following a significant rain delay at the change of innings and chasing a revised 164 from 23 overs, Wests were 0-16 after six balls when play was abandoned.
Wests had claimed the previous two Tom Locker Cup crowns while Stockton last held aloft the trophy in 2008-09.
The undefeated teams also find themselves in the midst of a two-day match at Lynn Oval. Stockton are 0-25 after bowling Wests out for 185.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
