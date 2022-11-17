Form swap for Charlestown in midst of opening two-dayer

CHARLESTOWN may be down three key personnel on Saturday, but at least one representative replacement arrives with form on the board.
Magpies captain Daniel Arms, leg-spinner Daniel Chillingworth and Jed Dickson, originally Newcastle's assistant coach but now part of the 13-man playing group, are away at the NSW Country Championships in Tamworth from Friday.
It means they all miss day two of Charlestown's first-grade clash with University at Kahibah Oval this weekend.
Coming in for Chillingworth is fellow leggie Kade Sutton, who took a seven-wicket haul in second grade on day one of the same round.
A former Magpies skipper, Dane Macourt, fills in for Dickson while returning Chris Rendina substitutes with Arms.
Charlestown have University 2-39 in reply to 202 with Varun Sharma still at the crease.
The Sea Dragons were already without key batsman Andrew Harriott while captain and Newcastle representative Josh Bennett has been dismissed.
Dickson, fresh off a club ton, has now officially been called up by Newcastle selectors for injured Stockton player Logan Weston (groin).
* T20 SUMMER BASH action is scheduled to get underway on January 22 with the first of two Sunday double headers.
The second is slated for February 19. No.1 Sportsground is set for nine midweek encounters between January 24 and February 22.
Quarter-finals are drawn on February 26.
The Magpies beat Maitland Flood in last season's final at Passmore Oval.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
