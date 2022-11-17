Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Cricket

Newcastle District Cricket Association: Form swap for Charlestown in midst of opening two-dayer

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
November 17 2022 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Form swap for Charlestown in midst of opening two-dayer

CHARLESTOWN may be down three key personnel on Saturday, but at least one representative replacement arrives with form on the board.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.