Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell to host meeting to overhaul the state's planning laws

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
November 17 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Muswellbrook Coal Co open cut mine - Aerial images of Hunter mines between Scone and Singleton. Date: Wednesday the 16th of March 2022. Picture by Jonathan Carroll.

Senior representatives from three state government departments will meet in Muswellbrook next month to discuss how to overhaul the state's planning laws to provide greater flexibility for post-mining land uses.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.