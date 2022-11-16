Newcastle Herald
Hunter nurses and midwives will strike for 24 hours next week as part of NSW wide industrial action

Updated November 16 2022 - 4:55pm, first published 4:00pm
Nurses and midwives on strike on September 1 in Newcastle. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

THE Hunter's nurses and midwives will strike for the fourth time this year as they call for the NSW government to address widespread staffing and workload issues.

