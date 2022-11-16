Newcastle Herald
Catherine Britt's story of sexual exploitation another wake-up call for the male half of the population

By Editorial
November 17 2022 - 9:30am
Social standards change, but sex as exploitation is just plain wrong

IN posting a series of online videos asserting sexual abuse she says she experienced as a young singer, Novocastrian country music star Catherine Britt has taken the bold step of putting some of the most uncomfortable and intimate aspects of her life, out there for public consumption.

