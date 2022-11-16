NEWCASTLE Jets have locked in friendlies against Melbourne City, Macarthur and Sydney during a mini preseason that coach Arthur Papas hopes will be the springboard for a climb up the table.
The Jets, after opening the season with consecutive wins, have dropped three games straight to sit in 10th spot on six points.
The A-League is in recess for the World Cup, with the Jets' next game against Central Coast on December 11.
However, they have lined up hit outs against City on November 26, which is the culmination of a five-day camp in Tamworth, Macarthur (December 2) and Sydney FC (December 3)
The Macarthur game will be in Newcastle, pending ground availability, before taking on Sydney away.
Following the 2-1 loss to City last Saturday, the Jets were given four days off and reassemble for training on Thursday.
"It is a mini preseason and an opportunity to train hard and we will get some games in, which is important," Papas said.
"We will end up playing almost the same amount of games in three weeks as we did in nearly three and a half months of the preseason.
"We probably needed more games going into the season. For reasons a bit outside our control, we didn't get them. We have worked really hard in advance to make sure we don't have the same situations occur during this period.
"It is not a big period but it is enough to give players an opportunity who haven't had much time in the opening five rounds. Guys who have had opportunities can keep getting closer to where we want them to be. It is a good chance to go into that first match on December 11 in much better shape."
Papas, despite the Jets going down 2-1, rated the City loss the best performance of the campaign.
"The last game was probably the truest reflection of the capability of this team," he said. "Against a top team, it showed there is a lot of upside to the group.
"You look at that and say, we needed to be there a bit earlier and we needed to be there more consistently. That is what the break is about. To build consistency, to build relationships, to get clarity around the way we want to behave on the field with and without the ball."
Carl Jenkinson (hip flexor), Archie Goodwin (quad), Beka Dartsmelia (ankle) and Callum Timmins (ankle) sat out the loss but should be right for the friendly in Tamworth.
The Jets are in 10th place, but have a catch-up game against Central Coast on December 21.
"There are two points separating fourth to 10th. A lot of those teams have played an extra game," Papas said.
"The ladder doesn't lie but it shows you how even the competition is. Last year at this stage people were optimistic and we were five points from five games. Now we are six points from five games.
"City have only dropped two points out of 18. It shows the level of our group is high. We just need to have a lot more consistency and belief to be able to do it against anyone, anywhere."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
