Letters, November 19 2022: COVID-19 case rises put masks back on agenda

By Letters to the Editor
November 19 2022 - 4:30am
COVID-19 mask and isolation mandates have been removed, but authorities are calling for people to take precautions as NSW cases rise.

I am an older person who still wears a P2 mask in public indoor spaces, but am alarmed at the failure of most others to do so when COVID is on the rise again. It is known that mask-wearing is mainly effective if most people wear them in potentially high-transmission environments.

