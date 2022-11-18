But with rural settlement came the clearing of trees from river catchments. Trees increase infiltration since their roots go down a long way. When trees were cleared, surface and channelized runoff increased. This has resulted in higher and faster flood peaks, following a major rain event in the catchment. If flood victims today insist on re-building in flood-prone areas, given the projected height of future floods, they need to lift their buildings further off the ground and build higher levees. They can hasten runoff and flood subsidence by dredging, bank reinforcement, cutting new river channels and by building floodways. Taxpayer subsidies for this should be limited. Residents of cleared catchments should pay.