Newcastle tug strike called off but Friday's national Svitzer lockout hinges on Fair Work Commission hearing on Thursday

Updated November 16 2022 - 6:23pm, first published 6:00pm
Svitzer tugs at work in Newcastle this morning, before the parties battled it out in the Fair Work Commission. Picture by Simone De Peak

TOMORROW'S planned strike by tug workers in the Port of Newcastle has been called off by the three unions involved after the Fair Work Commission called a full bench hearing of the Svitzer dispute to start in Sydney tomorrow afternoon.

