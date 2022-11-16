Newcastle Herald
Newcastle tug strike called off but Friday's national Svitzer lockout hinges on Fair Work Commission hearing on Thursday

By Ian Kirkwood
Updated November 17 2022 - 7:59am, first published November 16 2022 - 6:00pm
Svitzer tugs at work in Newcastle this morning, before the parties battled it out in the Fair Work Commission. Picture by Simone De Peak

THURSDAY'S planned strike by tug workers in the Port of Newcastle has been called off by the three unions involved after the Fair Work Commission called a full bench hearing of the Svitzer dispute to start in Sydney today.

