A young girl has suffered leg injuries after being run over by a vehicle in a Port Stephens driveway.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said the child was injured by a reversing car travelling at a low speed in the driveway at Nelson Bay Road, Salt Ash, just before 9am on Wednesday.
The child, believed to be 18 months old, was treated at the scene and taken to John Hunter Hospital for further treatment.
