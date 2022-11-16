Newcastle Herald
Child in John Hunter Hospital after being run over in driveway on Nelson Bay Road

Updated November 17 2022 - 10:27am, first published 9:00am
John Hunter Hospital. File picture

A young girl has suffered leg injuries after being run over by a vehicle in a Port Stephens driveway.

