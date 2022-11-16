Newcastle Herald
The Sunnyboys announce final Newcastle show on farewell tour

By Josh Leeson
Updated November 17 2022 - 8:31am, first published 8:26am
The Sunnyboys will play their final Newcastle show at NEX on February 4. Picture supplied

NEWCASTLE fans will have their chance to say goodbye to '80s power pop legends The Sunnyboys on February 4 when their farewell tour comes to NEX.

