NEWCASTLE fans will have their chance to say goodbye to '80s power pop legends The Sunnyboys on February 4 when their farewell tour comes to NEX.
In September The Sunnyboys - brothers Jeremy Oxley (vocals, guitar) and Peter Oxley (bass), and Richard Burgman (lead guitar) and Bil Bilson (drums) - announced their summer tour would be their final fling.
It comes a decade after the original line-up reformed following a 21-year hiatus.
The Newcastle show, which will be supported by local ska legends The Porkers, will be the first "rock" gig held at NEX since 2019.
Since reforming in 2012 The Sunnyboys have performed their various classics like Alone With You, Happy Man and Tunnel Of Love at the A Day On The Green with Hoodoo Gurus and Violent Femmes and sold-out multiple nights at Sydney's Enmore and Factory Theatres, Brisbane's The Tivoli and Melbourne's Corner Hotel.
To celebrate the tour a double vinyl record, Sunnyboys '81-'84, has been curated by the band with their best-of featuring their hits, B-sides, fan faves, rarities and live material.
Tickets for The Sunnyboys' farewell show at Newcastle NEX go on sale 9am today. The Sunnyboys will also play Gosford's Drifters Wharf on February 16 with Murray Cook's Soul Movers.
NEWCASTLE indie heroes Vacations returned home from their second North American tour of the year last week and have knuckled down to write their third album.
The four-piece of Campbell Burns (guitar, vocals), Jake Johnson (bass), Nate Delizzotti (guitar) and Joseph Van Lier (drums) played 12 shows on the tour, including their debut gig in Mexico.
IT was April 2016 when Kurri Kurri songstress Melody Pool released her second and most-recent album Deep Dark Savage Heart.
Six and a half years - and a mental health battle, a break from music and triumphant 2021 live comeback - later, Pool will finally release new material on December 2 with the single Lost In Time, the first taste off her forthcoming third album.
SYDNEY hip-hop stalwarts The Thundamentals are hitting the road to promote their sixth album All This Life, but someone will be absent.
Founding member Brendan Tuckerman, aka Tuka, while still a member of the three-piece, won't perform on the tour due to focusing "his energy on his songwriting and personal and family life."
Instead, The Thundamentals' Morgs (Morgan Jones) and Jeswon (Jesse Ferris) will be joined by Horrorshow's MC Solo (Nick Bryant-Smith).
MC Solo is pulling double duty as Horrorshow will support The Thundamentals across the tour, including their Cambridge Hotel show on February 17.
RISING gruff-voiced indie-folk artist Adam Newling delivered an impressive debut of emotive story-telling and melody when he released the album Half Cut and Dangerous in April.
Hunter fans of the Cronulla singer-songwriter have two chances to ascertain if Newling is the real deal when he performs at Maitland's Grand Junction Hotel on January 11 and then Newcastle's Cambridge Hotel on January 13.
