November prawn run will have flathead, bream and whiting on the chew

By Simon Walker
November 19 2022 - 12:30am
FISH OF THE WEEK: Fifteen-year-old Harry Helmers from Lambton wins the prize this week for this massive mud crab caught up at Port Stephens last weekend with his dad.

Decent weather and a November prawn run promise to warm up fishing action this weekend.

