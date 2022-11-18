Decent weather and a November prawn run promise to warm up fishing action this weekend.
Water temps have been down a bit over the last week or more, due to nor-easterlies which will be minor on Saturday before really blowing up hard from the west on Sunday.
But here's the tip, according to Jumpin' Johnny Frith, from Fisherman's Warehouse at Marks Point, fish the lake out of wind on this prawn run, and you should do alright.
"We've seen some great flathead caught in the lake this week and during the Let's Fish Lake Mac comp last weekend," Johnny said. "Whiting were a bit patchy but impressive, and there have been some massive bream too.
"These species love live worms, but I'll tell you what, live prawns don't go too bad either. And that's what they'll be lining up to eat this weekend.
"Furthermore, if you're fishing the channel, fish the run out tide because the water in the lake going out is warmer than the water coming in.
"And the win-win is that the prawns run on the outgoing tide.
"There's also a few jew in the lake, responding to soft vibes chasing flathead.
"Anglers are getting them on live squid too but getting the live squid has been the challenge - they've been a bit scarce."
Johnny's spearfishing mates report that water is cold and murky in close offshore.
"Having said that, one guy I know speared a kingfish 14kg cleaned off Little Island at Port Stephens this week and another mate got some great bream on the bommie off Swansea," Johnny said.
Out wider it will be interesting to see what the southerlies this week have done to conditions.
"Hopefully it's warmed the water up," Johnny said.
"Looking to the weekend, if you're heading outside, Saturday is the tip.
"The wind will be minor from the east but likely to spike big time on the Sunday so best to get into it before then."
It was a busy day on the water last weekend as fishos angled for big prizes at Let's Fish Lake Mac 2022.
Back after a Covid hiatus, the annual catch and release tournament organised by Lake Macquarie City Council and Reel Action TV's Michael Guest boasted upwards of $32,000 in prizes for kids and grown-ups across four popular recreational species.
Category winners were:
You didn't have to catch a fish to win as all entries went into the draw.
Blake Bennett, Steve Fitzsimmons and Callum Duvollet landed the big Lowrance Sounder/GPS unit prizes.
Another eight lucky entrants shared in great Fishing and Eyeware Pack prizes courtesy of event co-sponsors Berkley, Abu Garcia and Mako.
"Saturday was busiest I've seen the lake for a while," reported Luke Hunter, who finished fourth in the whiting category with a 42.5cm fish.
Event Co-ordinator Michael Guest reports 993 anglers competed, with good numbers and size of species caught and released.
"Mate, there were impressive bream, tailor, flathead and whiting recorded," he said.
"We had a bit of luck with the weather, and participation rates were high.
"Interestingly, a lot of entrants were from out of town so that was also really good from an economic point of view for Lake Macquarie and the local economy."
Teralba Lakesiders enjoyed a mammoth weigh-in last Sunday, with some big flathead presented in their brag mat lizard division.
Jason McKenzie had one went 95cm while Craig Kerr caught and released an 88cm fish.
Fellow club gun Ian Wiemar, who took out the Let's Fish Lake Mac flathead division with a 96.6cm monster, didn't do the "double present" at the Teralba weigh-in.
"I think he was just keeping the two events separate and did the honourable thing," club spokesperson Randal Mason said.
Ian finished second to Craig Kerr in the latest Estuary weigh-in, ahead of Brendan in third.
With four rounds to go, barely a point separates 'the big three' - Ian, Craig and Brendan - in the Estuary division.
Brendan, meanwhile, leads the Outside division by a similar margin from - you guessed it - Craig and Ian.
Last weekend's weigh-in was won by evergreen and ever keen stalwart Bill Allen, with an mixed bag of tarwhine, bream, salmon, flathead, and three jew.
