Newcastle Herald
Home/Our Newcastle/Music & Gigs

Disney+ to live-stream Elton John's final America concert

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
Updated November 17 2022 - 9:33am, first published 9:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sir Elton John.

SIR Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour already feels like it should be called The Never Ending Story, but there's even more content coming for fans of the Rocket Man.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

More from Music and Gigs
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.