SIR Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour already feels like it should be called The Never Ending Story, but there's even more content coming for fans of the Rocket Man.
Next Monday at 3pm Disney+ will live-stream the English musical icon's final North American concert from Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium.
Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium is expected to feature duets with pop star Dua Lipa, John's old Don't Go Breaking My Heart buddy Kiki Dee and Americana singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile.
Dua Lipa and John's collaboration on Cold Heart (PNAU remix) was a global smash in 2021, reaching No.7 on the US Billboard charts and No.1 in the UK and Australia. It's since been streamed more than 1.2 billion times on Spotify.
The Dodger Stadium concert will also feature a countdown of famous friends paying their respects to the Candle In The Wind and Crocodile Rock hit-maker.
The live-streamed concert will be John's last performance before he returns to Australia for his final tour Down Under, beginning at Newcastle's McDonald Jones Stadium on January 8.
