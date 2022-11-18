Federation soul, modern comfort

4 beds | 2 baths | 6 cars
Showcasing all the romance of a bygone era while flaunting a thoroughly modern internal renovation, this home is a gorgeous escape for the style-conscious buyer.
Reconfigured for an open plan lifestyle and sitting on a perfectly manicured 1/4 acre block complete with rear lane access and plenty of room to park the campervan, it is ready to impress all members of the family.
Inside you'll find formal and informal living zones, four double bedrooms, two bathrooms, a dedicated study, and a high-gloss entertainer's kitchen as the centrepiece.
The home has stunning street appeal with a white picket fence and wrapped verandah, and is set in beautiful grounds.
There is effortless connection between the indoors and out through stacker doors and the undercover deck with a backyard view is ideal for relaxed entertaining.
Well-located, from here you can shop and dine in nearby Cessnock, explore the local State Forest bush trails, or attend world-class concerts in the Hunter Valley Wineries - just 15-minutes away.
