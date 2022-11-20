Klemmer deserved a fonder farewell from Knights

LAST week I was talking to a friend who happened to be in Newcastle on business. He commented on how traffic in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie had become worse, particularly during peak periods.. Another friend from Sydney made a similar comment a couple of months ago. Last week I received correspondence from the Parliamentary Secretary for Transport which painted a rosy picture for Newcastle and its transport. What worried me was that it was suggested that we may not see extensions to the light rail for another 10 years or so. We need improvements to public transport now. If the present arrangements aren't improved the situation will become a lot worse, particularly once residential developments in the city are complete and occupied. It's clear to me that when the plans for revitalising the city were put forward, little thought was put into how people, particularly in large numbers would be able to go into and out of the city, especially during peak periods. The powers that be need to wake up to the fact that closing the railway, putting the light rail in Hunter Street and privatising the buses has made traffic problems worse and we can't afford to wait for traffic to degenerate into total gridlock.