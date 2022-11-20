Newcastle Herald
David Klemmer deserved a fonder farewell from Newcastle Knights

By Letters to the Editor
November 21 2022 - 4:30am
Klemmer deserved a fonder farewell from Knights

DAVID Klemmer (pictured) has shown during his time with the Newcastle Knights a consistent passion in every game he has played for us. Win or lose (mostly the latter) he has been a player that most if not all supporters respect.

