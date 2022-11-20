The result: down goes the cup of tea, down goes the footrest of the easy chair. Then, with feet on the floor and a groan mixed with spurious language as get I get up, I walk to the door and let her out. I watch as she runs down the back steps, pauses at the bottom, and I swear she smiles in triumph as she turns to look at me before tearing down the path while barking at the top of her voice, to the back of the shed to look for a cat or possum to terrorise.