5 factors to consider before choosing a compensation lawyer

There are a number of things to consider when choosing a compensation solicitor. Picture by Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Accidents happen every day. It's an unfortunate fact of life.



According to the World Health Organisation, around 1.3 million individuals die in road accidents yearly. More than half of the road traffic fatalities are pedestrians, motorcyclists, and cyclists.



This data is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to accidents. There are also work-related incidents that happen in both the public and private spheres, such as slips, trips, and falls.

You may be wondering what to do next if you've been involved in an accident due to someone else's negligence. Should you file a lawsuit or settle out of court? What are your rights? How do you even go about taking legal action?

All these questions can be overwhelming, especially if you or your loved ones deal with the aftermath of an accident. That's when compensation lawyers or injury solicitors can be a big help.

What is a compensation lawyer?

A compensation lawyer is a law professional who represents and supports you throughout the legal process after an accident. They'll help you navigate the often-complex world of personal injury law and get the compensation you rightfully deserve.



These experts will be your biggest asset in recovering damages from an accident.

Finding the right legal companion needs careful consideration. Not all law professionals are created equal; they have different areas of expertise and specialties that may or may not be relevant to your case.

To help you out, here are five factors to consider when choosing a compensation solicitor:

1 - Level of experience

It's no secret that experience matters, especially in the legal field. After all, the law is constantly evolving. What may have been applicable a few years ago may no longer be relevant today. In other words, the law might be removed, changed, or updated depending on the authority or government's decision.



That said, working with an experienced lawyer gives you a great chance of success, as they're more likely to be up-to-date with the latest changes.

Years of experience might be your primary criteria when choosing your legal partner. However, don't forget to look into the depth of their work too. For instance, a lawyer who's been in the industry for 10 years but has only handled a handful of cases related to your matter might not be as helpful as one who's been practising for five years but has a solid track record in the same field.

This approach can give you a better idea of whether or not they're a good fit for your case. Keep in mind that quantity doesn't always equal quality. The key is to find a balance between the two.

2 - Success rate

Success rate should also be one of your top considerations before hiring a compensation solicitor to represent you. It's usually measured by the number of cases won and lost. You can also ask about their settlements. For instance, do they typically go for pre-court settlements or take most cases to court?

It's also essential to note that no lawyer has a 100 per cent success rate. Even the most seasoned professionals will have their share of lost cases. Hence, the goal is to find someone who can back up their experience with results and who will increase your chances of getting the outcome you want. And the success rate is one metric that can show you just that.

Picture by Shutterstock

3 - Resources

The ideal compensation lawyer will have a team of experts behind them, such as investigators and medical professionals. This support system will be handy, especially if your case goes to court. For instance, if you've been in a car accident, an investigator might be able to obtain close-circuit television (CCTV) footage or speak to witnesses to help corroborate your story. Meanwhile, a medical expert can provide an in-depth report detailing your injuries and how they'll impact your quality of life.

These professionals can add more heft to your case and improve the odds of getting the compensation you're entitled to. So, when meeting with a lawyer, ask about the resources they have at their disposal. They might not be the best option for you if they don't have a solid support system.

4 - Service rates

Service charges will vary depending on the lawyer you choose. Some compensation solicitors will charge you on a contingency fee basis. That means you won't need to pay them upfront. Instead, their fee will be a percentage of your total compensation. On the other hand, you can also find a no-win no-fee service. This legal expert will only charge you if they win your case. This could be the best option for you if you have limited resources.

To get an idea of how much you'll need to shell out, ask for a quote during your initial consultation. This way, you can compare the rates of different lawyers and choose the one that fits your budget. Once you've decided on a service rate, get it in writing to avoid misunderstandings later.

5 - Communication skills

Did you know that one in five individuals find it hard to trust lawyers? This report could be the solicitor's communication style.

A good compensation lawyer should be able to communicate effectively, both in writing and verbally. This is important, as you'll work closely with them throughout your case. You need to understand each other to develop the best legal strategy.

Aside from that, they should also be able to explain the complicated legal jargon in layman's terms. This will ensure that you're always in the loop and know what's happening with your case. After all, it's your life that's being affected here. If they can't communicate well, they might not be the right fit for you.

Conclusion