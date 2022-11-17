Joey Gillard will join a select group of cricketers as a new-look Newcastle outfit strive to make history at the NSW Country Championships.
The Belmont teenager is one of two rookies in the 13-man Newcastle squad, now dressed in red and blue but arriving in Tamworth on Friday aiming for an unprecedented fourth straight title.
Gillard and Wallsend's Pat Magann follow in the footsteps of 171 representatives with Newcastle player numbers recently allocated after being tracked back to the first state carnival almost four decades ago.
"All through juniors I was interested in the performances of senior rep sides and to now be selected in this team is a great honour, as I can represent the city I've lived in my whole life," Gillard said.
"The Newcastle rep number makes it even more special as I can appreciate the talent and success of previous individuals and teams. I feel privileged to be in the position where I can continue their successful legacy and represent Newcastle with pride."
Newcastle have claimed at least 18 NSW Country crowns, the most of any zone and featuring three hat-tricks (2004-2007, 2008-2011, 2019-2022). However, the Novocastrians hope to become the first to reach four in-a-row during 2022-2023.
The rare opportunity arrives as Newcastle moves away from the previous green-and-white combinations and adopts the colours more commonly associated with the city's sporting teams.
"I think it helps align cricket with Newcastle's sports on the state and national stage," captain Nick Foster said.
"For arguably Newcastle's most successful team it will hopefully help with recognition."
Newcastle coach Shane Burley acknowledges the lineage being created: "Change from tradition will take a little while to get used to but with there now being Blasters and Lake Mac at junior level, I can appreciate the need to differentiate at the top of the tree and will be good to see it through Bradman Cup, colts and seniors".
Jed Dickson was originally going away as Newcastle's assistant coach, however, has now been officially called up for injured Logan Weston (groin). Ben Patterson was named in the initial side last week but is no longer going away.
Newcastle open their 50-over campaign against hosts Central North on Friday before meeting Greater Illawarra on Saturday and finishing with North Coastal on Sunday.
The southern pool plays next week (November 25-27).
NEWCASTLE: Nick Foster (c), Daniel Arms, Jeff Goninan, Joey Gillard, Aaron Wivell, Ben Balcomb, Josh McTaggart, Josh Bennett, Pat Magann, Aaron Bills, Daniel Chillingworth, Adrian Chad, Jed Dickson.
