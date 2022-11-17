Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Cricket

Newcastle stays true in red and blue chasing a record fourth straight NSW Country Championships title

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated November 17 2022 - 9:07pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle representative captain Nick Foster and rookie Joey Gillard at No.1 Sportsground ahead of the NSW Country Championships, which start in Tamworth on Friday. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Joey Gillard will join a select group of cricketers as a new-look Newcastle outfit strive to make history at the NSW Country Championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.