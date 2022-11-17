Newcastle Herald
Dr Karen Livesey from the University of Newcastle is among the latest Superstars of STEM

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
November 18 2022 - 10:00am
Meet Newcastle uni's latest STEM superstar

The work of University of Newcastle physics lecturer Dr Karen Livesey will be highlighted in a national program designed to boost the visibility of women in the STEM fields.

