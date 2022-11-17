Meet Newcastle uni's latest STEM superstar

The work of University of Newcastle physics lecturer Dr Karen Livesey will be highlighted in a national program designed to boost the visibility of women in the STEM fields.
Specialising in magnetic nanomaterials, Dr Livesey is one of 60 scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians who has been chosen as Superstars of STEM.
Created in 2017, the program aims to build a critical mass of Australian women scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians to become role models for young women and girls - and to work towards equal representation in the media of women and men working in all fields of STEM.
Through a highly competitive selection process, the program selects 60 women and non-binary STEM experts to gain training, access to networks and experience, building their confidence to become media commentators as experts in their fields.
Dr Livesey said she was thrilled about the support she would receive from the Superstars of STEM program.
"I am excited to start work on this two-year program, to learn from a vast network of engaging scientists and engineers, plus play my role in inspiring more girls to go into technical careers," Dr Livesey said.
"I'm really looking forward to joining a supportive new network of like-minded professionals and developing my media skills."
University of Newcastle Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research and Innovation), Professor Zee Upton congratulated Dr Livesey on her achievement.
"The selection process for Superstars of STEM is fiercely competitive. It is wonderful to see Dr Livesey's expertise and potential recognised by a panel of discipline-specific experts and independent science communicators," Professor Upton said.
"Dr Livesey's appointment is evidence of how researchers are dedicated to increasing their impact and engagement through science communication. This program will help promote the important work she does in the physics field and elevate her expertise in the media community."
The new cohort of Superstars of STEM will join the program in 2023. This year's University of Newcastle Superstars of STEM are Associate Professor Hannah Power and Dr Jessica Allen.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
