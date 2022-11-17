Newcastle Herald
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and China's President Xi Jinping meet on sidelines of G20 summit in Bali

By Editorial
November 18 2022 - 8:30am
Australian and Chinese leaders meet for first time since 2016

THIS week's meeting between China's President Xi Jinping and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is the first such occasion since 2016, when Malcolm Turnbull was PM.

