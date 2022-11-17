Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Hunter racing connections dine out with prized sporting trophy in Newcastle following Melbourne Cup success

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
November 17 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Jamie Lovett admits he watched a replay of the race again that morning, Todd Buckingham already has the winning-post photo saved as his mobile screensaver and Luke Murrell just wants to keep recreating the high.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.