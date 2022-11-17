Newcastle Herald
Trio jailed in Brisbane over almost one tonne of methamphetamine seized off the coast of Lake Macquarie in 2020

Updated November 17 2022 - 3:03pm, first published 2:29pm
Three men have been sentenced to a combined 37 years in jail for their roles in the mid-ocean transfer of almost one tonne of methamphetamine - with an estimated street value of $495 million - brought from Mexico and discovered on a yacht off the coast of Lake Macquarie.

