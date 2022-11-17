YOUNG writers with big ideas are about to start the next chapter of their own stories.
Newcastle Writers Festival has launched Story Hunter, a new creative writing program for primary school kids encouraging them to get cracking on a book.
Not only will the students become authors, but they'll also sub-edit each other's work written around a central theme.
It's designed to support literacy and enable students to express themselves creatively, Newcastle Writers Festival director Rosemarie Milsom said.
"A survey by the National Children's Commissioner Anne Hollonds showed that 41 per cent of children aged nine to 17 reported that the pandemic had a negative impact on their wellbeing, and around one in five children said they were feeling more down, scared or worried than they used to," she said.
"Many children also reported that they had struggled with remote learning due to boredom, lack of learning support and poor focus.
"Play and creative expression can help, and we want to work with primary students to develop their storytelling skills in a fun, engaging way."
Story Hunter is an extension of the annual two-day Schools Program held in Newcastle and Cessnock, and will see students guided by expert storytellers.
The five-week program is led by eight local writers who have been trained in partnership with Story Factory, a not-for-profit organisation that supports young writers in Sydney's western suburbs.
Aligned with the curriculum, the program is targeted at students in years five and six.
By the end, they will have written the first three chapters of their own book - with illustrations encouraged.
The program launched on Thursday at Mayfield West Demonstration School.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
