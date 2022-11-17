Yasmin Clydsdale knows what it's like to miss out on the opportunity of claiming victory on the world stage.
At the 2018 Rugby 7's World Cup, Clydsdale was part of the Australian women's side that finished third.
They dominated up until losing a close semi-final to France, and the dream finale of Australia and New Zealand never eventuated.
But four years on, albeit in another sport, Clydsdale now has an opportunity to claim World Cup glory.
She is expected to play for Australia in the Rugby League World Cup final against New Zealand in England on Sunday (AEDT).
"It would mean everything to me, being able to be a part of something so special," Clydsdale told the Newcastle Herald this week, ahead of the teams being selected.
The opportunity is not lost on the Scone PE teacher, who took a term off school to partake in the World Cup.
Having only started playing league in recent years, Clydsdale's best football is likely still ahead of her. But at 28, she admits she may not get back to another Cup final.
"I am not sure. Yes it could definitely potentially be my last ever World Cup, but I more view every game as an opportunity," she said.
Clydsdale has featured in all four of Australia's World Cup games, some of which have been played only a few days apart.
But she is feeling fresh for the final, which she expects to be another "intense" clash with the Kiwi Ferns who the Jillaroos beat 10-8 last week in the final pool match.
"Every time Australia plays New Zealand it brings out the best in everyone," she said.
"That game was very physical, but it was great to be a part of.
"I am excited to be a part of such an amazing campaign, but this final is going to be a massive game."
Clydsdale's foray into rugby league began after the 2020 Olympics were postponed, where she had hoped to play rugby sevens.
She opted to give rugby league a go in the NSW women's competition and rose into the Sydney Roosters' 2020 NRLW squad.
After two seasons at the Roosters, the latter of which included a maiden premiership, she joined the Knights this year for their second campaign, which netted another NRLW title.
The Knights, boosted by a host of new recruits, had one of the strongest line-ups the five-season-old NRLW has seen and powered to an inaugural premiership.
But playing with the Jillaroos has been at another level. Clydsdale has been among Australia's best players.
The side has gone undefeated through the tournament, only tested by New Zealand, and claimed an incredible 82-0 victory over Papua New Guinea to reach the final.
The back-rower, a Queanbeyan Blues junior, has been amazed by the side's strength.
"[It's] definitely one of the best teams I have been a part of," Clydsdale said.
"It is great to be able to represent my country with so many strong women leading the way in rugby league."
The Jillaroos toured Old Trafford - Manchester United's home ground - yesterday to get a feel of where the final will be played.
Seven players who were rested for the semi-final are set to return to the side, including fellow Knights player Caitlan Johnston.
Despite the unfamiliarity of playing games on short turnarounds, Clydsdale is confident the Jillaroos will be fit and firing in the final.
"My body is actually feeling pretty good," she said.
"I have been looked after in regards to minutes so it hasn't been four full games, but the turn around time is something new and took some adjusting from all of us girls.
"But given the extra couple of days before the final, I think we will all be ready to go."
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
