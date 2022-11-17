Newcastle defender Mark Natta has welcomed Jets coach Arthur Papas' approach to the World Cup break, saying the side must address "little mistakes" that have cost them results.
After a few days off following a 2-1 loss to A-League Men's leaders Melbourne City at home on Saturday, the Jets returned to training on Thursday for the start of a near month-long period where the competition is stalled due to the international tournament in Qatar.
Papas has promised a "brutal" block of training for his side and they began with two field sessions at their Maitland training ground.
"It's not frightening. It's good to work on what we have to," Natta said.
"It's going to be hard work, but that's what we do ... that's what this team is all about."
The Jets were close to claiming a draw and even had chances to beat City, but let in what Papas described as two "very poor goals".
The defeat followed a 4-0 drubbing by Melbourne Victory and 2-0 loss to Western Sydney.
Those results, after back-to-back wins over Wellington (3-1) and Perth (2-1), have dropped the Jets to 10th ahead of their next match against Central Coast in Gosford on December 11.
"Some things have gone against us, some little mistakes here and there," Natta said.
"Some things we need to improve on and that's what this break is all about."
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
