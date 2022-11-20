Andrew Redmayne says being in Qatar for the World Cup is "quite surreal".
"I don't think it's really sunk in yet. It's starting to," Redmayne told the Newcastle Herald.
Redmayne made sporting history when he saved the winning penalty in a shootout against Peru in June to clinch World Cup qualification for Australia.
He became a national hero for his goalkeeping antics, which earned him the "Grey Wiggle" nickname.
Redmayne grew up in Narara on the Central Coast.
He played for local club Gosford City, before making the region's representative teams - then known as the Lakers and Coasties.
"A lot of my choices and decisions when I was a junior were made around friendships," Redmayne said.
"The first year I went into reps, I made the Lakers and Coasties. I had more friends in the Lakers. Even though it was a lower grade, I went with that. I was more than happy just to have a kick around with mates."
Redmayne joined the NSW and Australian institutes of sport, before signing for the Central Coast Mariners in 2008. He now plays for Sydney FC.
During the shootout against Peru, he threw away the opponent goalkeeper's drink bottle, which had instructions on which way Australia's penalty-takers were expected to shoot.
"Once you make the highest level you have to be a bit competitive. It's probably a dog-eat-dog world kind of thing. It's you versus the rest, especially as a goalkeeper. It's almost like you're playing against 10 others and they're all trying to score and the buck stops with you, I guess."
Redmayne is modest about the role he played in qualification, saying "it's always nice to help contribute and I'm glad I have".
"Obviously it sits well with me, that's for sure. I don't know if it helps me day-to-day, but it's certainly given me more confidence in myself and my abilities," he said.
"Having said that, it's just a penalty. It's just a small part of the game. I'm just happy I helped contribute in some small way."
Asked for his advice to youngsters, he quipped "just listen to your mum and eat your vegetables". "I think as kids you just need to enjoy the game and be organic in the way you go about it. If you're enjoying the game, the training and the work, you kind of fall into it like I did. I'm more than happy with the path I've taken."
He still enjoys football.
"I enjoy every day I come into training. I'm so grateful to be in the position I am at Sydney FC. But also at the World Cup, it's quite amazing. I'm very lucky to have the career I've had to date."
After eight years of part-time study, he gained a teaching degree through Charles Sturt University.
"I got the results about two weeks ago. That was probably the most excited I've been since the Peru game. It was quite energising when I got those final marks through and I knew that I had a degree. It was quite an emotional time, quite special."
He said education for aspiring footballers is "huge".
"Only a small percentage of players make it to the highest level. I do think having my studies really helped me excel on the pitch as well, because I had an avenue to take my mind off things, away from the field."
