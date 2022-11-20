Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football
Fifa World Cup

Socceroos goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne speaks from the World Cup in Qatar about his Central Coast youth football and the penalty save against Peru

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
November 21 2022 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Redmayne at the Socceroos training camp this week in Qatar, ahead of the World Cup. Picture supplied

Andrew Redmayne says being in Qatar for the World Cup is "quite surreal".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Science, technology, academic research, conservation, medicine, nutrition, animal welfare, sports reporter. Topics column writer.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.