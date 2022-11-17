Police have released CCTV images and are appealing for public assistance after an assault and robbery on a train at Lake Macquarie earlier this month.
A 28-year-old man boarded a southbound train from Broadmeadow station travelling towards Cockle Creek station about 5.30am on November 6.
As the train arrived at Cardiff station, the man - who was seated at the time - was approached from behind by an unknown male who allegedly assaulted him then dragged him to floor, where three other men also assaulted him.
They stole the man's mobile phone before he was able to free himself and leave the train at Cockle Creek station.
As inquiries continue, police have released an image of four men who may be able to assist with their investigation.
The first is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, aged 18 to 20, with black hair cut in a long mullet style and wearing a black t-shirt and red hat.
The second is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, believed to be aged in his 30s, wearing a black hooded GANT branded jumper with white writing on the front, black jeans, and red and black shoes.
The third is described as being of Caucasian appearance, aged 18 to 20, wearing a black hooded jumper, red shorts, red shoes and a red hat.
The fourth is described as being of Caucasian appearance, aged 18 to 20, with long brown hair, wearing a green hat, black t shirt, blue jeans, and grey shoes.
