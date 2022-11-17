Svitzer's war with workforce is an act of economic sabotage

Svitzer's Danish parent company, AP Moller Maersk, delivered a profit to shareholders last year of over $21 billion. They are already boasting this year of a forecasted profit of $30 billion. These profits arise because of the massive, overwhelming supply chain pressures we have seen throughout COVID and the seismic shift in economic patterns on a global scale, all of which has been of significant commercial advantage to shipping companies and maritime services providers. Think of it this way - every dollar that hasn't been spent on international or domestic airfares has probably found its way into some form of household consumption, the majority of which depends on international shipping. Every extra container load of goods contributes to more demand for shipping capacity or movements. Likewise, the bumper crop of Australian grain that has worked its way through Newcastle port recently to markets in Europe, where war has caused massive disruptions for European farming, also lifts demand for export shipping activity. All of this finds its way onto the balance sheet of a vertically and horizontally integrated conglomerate like AP Moller Maersk and Svitzer.