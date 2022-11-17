Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Svitzer's war with workforce is an act of economic sabotage

By Glen Williams
November 18 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Svitzer's war with workforce is an act of economic sabotage

Today, almost 600 seafaring crew employed by Svitzer Towage in Australia may be locked out of their workplaces by a Danish-owned multinational that enjoys near monopoly control of Australia's seaports. Many of these workers are employed on the waters of Newcastle Harbour, the jewel in the crown of Australia's maritime trading infrastructure.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.