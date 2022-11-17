THE Hunter community is invited to learn more about the history of orthopaedics in Newcastle by esteemed orthopaedic surgeon Professor Bill Cummings AM.
Professor Cummings was a registrar in Newcastle in the 1950s, before moving on to become professor of orthopaedics at St George Hospital in Sydney.
He is speaking at the annual Gordon Kerridge Oration, held at the Royal Newcastle Centre lecture theatre at 1pm, November 18, following the awarding of scholarships to six Hunter health staff.
Dr Kerridge AM was an internationally recognised orthopaedic surgeon who worked in Newcastle from 1947 until his death in 2008.
He was a passionate supporter of the public hospital system, so the Gordon Kerridge Memorial Scholarships were established by his family to assist the professional development of the nursing, allied health and administrative staff who support or improve the care of orthopaedic patients.
The value of the 2022 scholarships are up to $3000 each, provided to pay costs associated with personal professional development including attendance at conferences, courses or professional seminars, research, undertaking further study, or other development activity.
Anita Beaumont is a health and general news reporter at the Newcastle Herald.
