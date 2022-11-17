Newcastle Herald
Dr Gordon Kerridge Memorial Scholarships awarded at November 18 Oration with guest speaker Professor Bill Cummings

Anita Beaumont
By Anita Beaumont
Updated November 17 2022 - 5:02pm, first published 5:00pm
The event will be held in the Royal Newcastle Centre lecture theatre from 1pm November 18.

THE Hunter community is invited to learn more about the history of orthopaedics in Newcastle by esteemed orthopaedic surgeon Professor Bill Cummings AM.

