Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Comment

SBS World Cup analyst Mark Bosnich on his style of journalism and questioning Socceroos coaches Graham Arnold and Ange Postecoglou

By Damon Cronshaw
November 19 2022 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bosnich (centre right) is part of the SBS broadcasting team for the World Cup.

When top sportspeople make the crossover to journalism, they don't always hit the same heights they reached in the sporting arena.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.