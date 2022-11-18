A Newcastle venue has had to give up its name after facing legal action from the owner of a Sydney-based bar with a similar title.
King Street bar and restaurant Babylon Newcastle is in the process of changing its name to Bartholomew's after Brisbane's Mantle Group Hospitality, which owns Babylon Rooftop in Sydney, took legal action against the business in May last year.
The legal notice demanded the venue that operates in the old Mission Theatre stop trading under the Babylon brand, and any close variants of the brand.
The 1920s themed Newcastle bar opened in 2018, before Babylon Rooftop in 2019, but the owners did not trademark the name.
"We came up with the name through brainstorming, we just really liked it," co-owner Phil Elsley said.
"We've always advertised as Babylon Newcastle.
"The first thing we knew about there being a potential conflict was when we heard from their lawyers ordering us to close the doors and pay them a substantial sum of money."
After initially trying to fight the demand, spending an estimated $200,000 in the process, Mr Elsley said it became too expensive to battle the large hospitality group, so they gave in.
"The quotes for legals were $700,000," he said. "So we settled out of court.
"It's a real kick in the teeth for us.
"Having ridden through the challenges of the last few years in the hospitality industry, this was not something we were prepared for."
However the co-owner says nothing else about the hospitality business is changing.
"We believe in our brand and were confident that we could bring the same wonderful experience under a different name," he said.
"We know that locals love our venue. It's an incredibly unique building and we are so lucky to have a great following."
The news of the name change was well received by patrons.
The business's announcement on social media this week received dozens of comments in support of the venue and the incoming new title.
The rebranding is being phased in slowly towards the end of the year, with the deadline for transition in early January 2023.
Mantle Group Hospitality did not respond to requests for comment.
It's a real kick in the teeth for us... this was not something we were prepared for.- Phil Elsley
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
